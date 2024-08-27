Priyanka Chopra Was In Full Bloom In A Floral Multicoloured Sequin Salwar Kameez Suit

Priyanka Chopra Was In Full Bloom In A Floral Sequin Salwar Suit

Priyanka Chopra has had a jam-packed schedule ever since she landed in Mumbai last week but throughout it all, she has managed to stay stylish. During the short trip, Priyanka went from her brother Siddharth Chopra's engagement function to a movie trailer launch where she made an appearance. The actress is also the producer for Marathi language film Paani, for which she walked the red carpet at the event. Here too, Priyanka chose to shine with a subtly chic style statement.

Priyanka Chopra attended the event wearing a demure ethnic look. Her salwar kameez featured a sleeveless mid-length kurta with a straight fit that structurally wrapped her frame. It was covered with floral applique having sequin and bead work in shades of red, green and navy blue. Paired with it were narrow navy blue fitted pants and a sheer navy blue net dupatta draped around her arms, which featured a sequin border and polka dot pattern over its length. For accessories, she opted for silver slingback heels, rings and dangler earrings.

Priyanka's makeup look was radiant with matte-finished skin and bronzed cheeks. Her eyes were framed with full brows and a glossy nude lip completed her look. She wore her glossy locks down, styled in loose waves.

Priyanka Chopra can make a subtle statement and can keep it chic at the same time.

