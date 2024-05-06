Naomi Campbell's Lavender Ombre Saree Was Made For Dreamy Summer Weddings

Naomi's Lavender Feather Saree Is The Wedding Outfit Of Our Dreams

Naomi Campbell effortlessly transitions to whatever the style memo of the occasion is. Her unparalleled versatility is beautifully reflected in her wardrobe selections. Recently, the renowned supermodel captivated attention at the wedding celebrations of billionaire Umar Kamani and Nada Adelle by soaking in the Indian festive fervour. She turned to designer Manish Malhotra to ace Indian style. She exuded elegance in a bespoke bright lavender beaded saree gown that was perfect for the celebration. The structured corset bodice was adorned with intricate floral embroidery and the sweetheart neckline perfectly complemented the pattern. It was all put together with a figure-grazing skirt that descended into crisp pleats. The sheer drape with feather details was the highlight of the look. Dainty diamonds perfectly matched her desi wedding guest attire and her dewy glam was right on point.

For Umar Kamani and Nada Adelle's Christian wedding, Naomi Campbell adorned a timeless gown as her outfit of the day. Crafted by designer Nicolas Jebran, the custom couture gown was embellished with an abundance of jewels, sequins and crystals. The peach-pink ensemble was a sight to behold, featuring an elegant off-shoulder neckline intricately embroidered with floral-scalloped detail. The waist was cinched, accentuating her silhouette while the delicate ruffles adorned the hem adding a graceful element to her overall look.

At designer Celia Kritharioti's Spring 2024 Couture Fashion Show, Naomi Campbell strutted down the ramp in a strapless silver shell maxi dress from the label. The metallic shimmer of the gown was accentuated by distinctive creases adorning the bodice, adding a touch of flair. A bow-shaped knotted design cinched at the waist was combined with a floor-length hem and a daring thigh-high split. With only a delicate bangle as her accessory, she exuded effortless elegance.

Naomi Campbell's impeccable style is meant to steal the show