Naomi Campbell's Iconic Wardrobe Over 40-Year Career To Be Exhibited At London's Prestigious V & A Museum

Naomi Campbell's Iconic Wardrobe Over 40 Years To Be Showcased At This Museum

Naomi Campbell is a famous British fashion model who has been on the ramp for over four decades. She would also be the very first time that a model will be the focus of an entire exhibition at V&A. Through an Instagram post, the model expressed her elation at being asked by V&A to share her journey in the way of clothes at the museum next year. The exhibition will be named "Naomi" after the model as a tribute to her 40 years in the fashion world and will be arranged from 22 June 2024 to 6 April 2025. The exhibition will present pieces of clothing from Naomi's own personal wardrobe and also have other looks from Naomi's runway career which will be borrowed from the designers.

The supermodel's post read, "I'm HONOURED to be asked by the V&A to share my life in clothes with the world. The V&A's fashion collection is one of the largest collections in the world, and it is a blessing to work with them to share my story. The exhibition NAOMI will take place from 22 June 2024 to 6 April 2025. Love, Light and #Culture @vamuseum @marco.bahler wearing #sarahburton." The fans and followers of Naomi instantly shared their support and love towards the diva. Someone wrote, "wow!!! this is so iconic! Congratulations!!" Someone else commented, "This is so thrilling and deserved! I'm so happy that the world is getting to experience more of the real you, in all of your love and light" Another comment read, "OMG this is EVERYTHING !! Iconic in everyday x trailblazer !! Cannot wait xxxx "

According to Vogue, "Naomi" would exhibit more than 100 designer outfits from prominent designers and fashion houses which would be a combination of a few designers who helped Naomi in her initial career years like Azzedine Alaia Yves Saint Laurent and Gianni Versace and others like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Virgil Abloh and many more. The curator of the exhibit, Sonnet Stanfill confirmed that one gown to be showcased at the exhibit would be the pink feathered and lace gown from Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli which was designed for Naomi's Met Gala look in 2019. We cannot wait to see them all.

Like millions of Naomi Campbell's fans, we cannot wait for the exhibit to showcase the elaborate style choices made by the runway Queen over her 4-decade reign.

