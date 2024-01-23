Naomi Campbell Is Gilded In Gold, Complete With A Metallic Bouquet And Faux Hands At Paris Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell Is Gilded In Gold, Complete With A Bouquet And Faux Hands

Paris Fashion Week continues to deliver breathtaking style moments. After the likes of Ronaldinho and Ananya Panday, Naomi Campbell's dazzling gold appearance to close the Balmain Runway Show has made headlines. The iconic model graced the runway in a chic ensemble comprising black pants, a tan top, and a camel coat, creating an effortlessly sophisticated look. However, it was the details that truly made this outfit remarkable. Naomi Campbell's accessories took centre stage, with a unique golden headpiece that ran vertically down her face and added an avant-garde touch. Taking the glamour a notch higher was a metallic sculptural piece positioned on the front of her torso. The golden ornament of a metallic floral bouquet connected to a belt around her waist and was held by a pair of faux hands.

Photo Credit: AFP

To ensure all eyes were on these masterpieces, Naomi styled her hair in a sleek poker-straight fashion. Her on-point glam, consisting of winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and ample highlighter, sealed the deal on this breathtaking look.

Naomi Campbell and stunning fashion choices go hand-in-hand. At the 2023 Climate Change Investment Forum in Dubai, the star wore a striking black body-hugging gown that embraced her toned physique flawlessly. The classic strapless number was elevated by a structured metallic detail at the chest and neck area that added a touch of modernity to this look. The gown's little trail contributed an element of sophistication, while the addition of diamond bracelets brought in a sense of luxury. Opting for elegance, Naomi let her long tresses cascade freely. Finishing touches to this impeccable look included perfectly executed winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, a well-contoured face, arched brows, and glossy lips.

Earlier, during her runway appearance at the Alexander McQueen show, Naomi Campbell radiated elegance in a striking silver creation that left a lasting impression. The structured bodice and unique detailing below the waist contributed to a breathtaking look. Embracing the allure of more glamour, Naomi complemented the ensemble with matching silver footwear. Her hair, styled in cascading curls, added a touch of softness to the overall edgy look. Taking a minimalist approach, Naomi decided to forgo jewellery, allowing her dress to steal all the attention.

Naomi Campbell knows how to set the fashion world on fire.

