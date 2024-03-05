For The Trailer Launch Of Murder Mubarak, Sara Ali Khan And Karisma Kapoor Match Their Style Quotient In Printed Looks

Sara-Karisma Match Their Style Quotient In Prints For Murder Mubarak Trailer Launch

Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor starrer Murder Mubarak will soon be released in March 2024. The trailer launch of the movie was attended by many Bollywood celebrities including the fashionable star cast who gave stellar style statements. What caught the attention of fans around was how Sara and Karisma matched their style in chic printed outfits. While Sara opted for a sassy animal print jumpsuit, Karisma looked exquisite in a flared midi dress for the event.

Sara's leopard-printed jumpsuit had a halter neckline with studded tie-knot detailing at the neck. It came with a fitted bodice and extended into tailored-fit bottoms. She wore a matching belt with the look. She accompanied the outfit with a printed blazer that featured power shoulder detailing. Tying her tresses in a sleek ponytail, the actress left a hair strand loose. Her glam makeup included kohl laden smokey eyes, contoured cheeks and matte brown lip colour.

Karisma Kapoor on the other hand picked a deep green midi dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline, box pleats at the front, a flared bottom, and an asymmetrical hemline. The chic outfit featured delicate floral prints in black and was teamed by the actress with a black blazer. Karisma wore a pair of studded earrings and pointed black heels with the look. She left her tresses loose in a sleek manner and opted for glammed-up makeup with winged graphic eyeliner, ample mascara, rosy cheek tint and a blush pink lip colour.

Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor's style is top notch, no doubt.

