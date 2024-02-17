Sara Ali Khan Is A Pastel Dream Come True In A Beautiful Pink Sequin Lehenga

Sara Ali Khan Is A Pastel Dream Come True In A Pretty Pink Sequin Lehenga

Sara Ali Khan might slay in Western fits but her traditional looks hit different. Recently, the actress swirled and twirled like a princess in a pink-sequinned lehenga set. Her outfit featured a sweetheart-neckline blouse doused with intricate silver embroidery in silvery shades and exquisite mirror work. Stone-encrusted, pearl drop tassels at the bustier's hem elevated her regal charm. The floor-sweeping skirt came with similar shimmery embellishments in gotta Patti work enhancing the ensemble's grandeur. As if the dazzle was not enough, Sara teamed up her traditional wonder with a matching scalloped border dupatta with small shimmery prints. A multiple jewel-adorned choker, dangly earrings, and a maang tika suited the aristocratic aesthetics.

Sara Ali Khan in lehenga is ethnic fashion done right. Earlier, the diva picked out a mustard brocade lehenga set from the shelves of fashion label Gopi Vaid. Embroidered with plentiful sequins, marodi, and gota work in shades of gold and silver, Sara radiated sunshine in the traditional silhouette. A plunging neckline blouse featuring floral patterns coupled with an equally brilliant skirt with red and golden borders at the hem, the attire looked straight out of a dream. A matching organza dupatta elevated her allure.

Turning muse to designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil, Sara Ali Khan slipped into a pastel pink ceremonial couture lehenga. The plunging sweetheart neckline blouse came with stone-encrusted borders while the matching heavily embroidered skirt weaved opulence and royalty. Adding to the oomph and panache was the exquisitely embellished dupatta in a similar delicate tone.

Sara Ali Khan's true beauty radiates through her richly infused ethnic wardrobe.