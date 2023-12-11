Sara Ali Khan Doubles The Fashion Trouble In A Chic Retro Denim-On-Denim Look

Sara Doubles The Fashion Trouble In A Chic Retro Denim-On-Denim Look

There is a reason why denim always rules wardrobes. With multiple iterations of denim, we still find it interesting. Well, Sara Ali Khan is serving us another denim moment and giving us much-needed sartorial inspiration. She doubled up the fashion quotient with her double denim look. Recently, her casual style boasted of the coolest denim touches. Her casually chic look was served best with a denim shirt. She paired it with flared denims, giving us another denim-on-denim fashion moment. The red small scarf tied around her neck added a cool edge to her overall look. Her beauty look comprised of dewy glam, topped with a fresh flushed look and fluttery lashes. For the finishing touches, she let her tresses loose in soft curls.

If your memo for the next party is black, take inspiration from Sara Ali Khan to style your look. Trust the actress to inspire your OOTD. Previously, Sara Ali Khan turned to a black silhouette to make a stunning statement. She gave the hue a new spin to make it even more interesting. She opted for a stunning number that came with an embroidered pattern and the right kind of fashion drama. The one-shoulder dress came with a side train and mini style that amped up the style quo in no time.

Sara Ali Khan's denim style is worth bookmarking for our style files.