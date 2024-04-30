Summer Nights Were Made For Keerthy Suresh To Groove In An Orange And Pink Ombre Dress

Summer Nights Were Made For Keerthy Suresh To Groove In An Ombre Dress

There's a reason why summer style is so beloved and that's because it's like no other category of clothing worn throughout the year. It's unapologetically bright and zesty while cutouts and shorter hemlines are welcomed during the sweltering months. Regardless of how scorching the weather is, Keerthy Suresh made sure to wear her summer best and break out into a jig to celebrate International Dance Day 2024. In her latest post on Instagram, the star was seen looking set for summer in a glorious ombre toned dress. The broad single shoulder neckline began in pastel orange, led to a deep fuchsia colour over the ruched length of her torso and finally switched back to orange at the base, which featured a drawstring slit across its side. Keerthy wore the outfit with a pointed pair of sparkling heels and wore her poker straight hair down her shoulders. She may be "grooving every day" but when she does it on summer nights, it is particularly special.

Recently, the actress took off to Pondicherry and spent more of her summer nights by the poolside. Surrounded by her friends; including the furry ones, Keerthy kept cool in a breezy white halter dress which she layered with a printed scarf around her neck with her hair tied in a ponytail.

Looks like Keerthy has got her style on point for the sultry months ahead.

