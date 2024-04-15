Keerthy Suresh Illuminates Vishu 2024 In A Sparkling Yellow Embellished Sharara Suit

Keerthy Suresh Illuminates Vishu 2024 In A Sparkling Yellow Sharara Set

The festival of the Malyali New Year 2024 was celebrated with grandeur across the Southern regions of India. The occasion also saw our favourite Southern film stars, from Aditi Ravi to Nimisha Sajayan, herald the festival fashionably. Keerthy Suresh was one of them. The popular actress shared a series of pictures on Instagram wishing her followers for Vishu 2024 in a stunning ethnic look. Keerthy was pictured in a glorious yellow outfit for against the background of resplendent arches and a swimming pool. Her look featured a quarter sleeve sharara kurta with a multicoloured neckline and silver beading all over its length. She draped a matching dupatta with her outfit which was of a sheer yellow fabric with silver embroidery. Sealing the look were flared trousers paneled in a pastel shades and set with silver embroidery. Even though her outfit was high on shimmer, that didn't stop Keerthy from accessorizing the look. She wore silver Fizzy Goblet juttis with the outfit and set it with dangling draped earrings.

Keerthy's Vishu makeup look was as luminous as her outfit. Her eyes were washed in bronze with full lashes and framed by thick brows. Her skin was radiant with touches of colour on the cheeks. A glossy lip completed her makeup look.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial

Keerthy's festive ethnic look certainly was as glorious as they come.

