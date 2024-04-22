Nothing In Life Is Perfect, But Keerthy Suresh In A Vivid Tarun Tahiliani Saree Comes Closest To It

Keerthy Suresh in this saree is splendid beyond belief

Nothing says festive like a saree. But a Tarun Tahilianisaree for a festive occasion means it is one to remember. When Keerthy Suresh said, "Adding royalty to my feed," she wasn't joking. For a wedding recently, Keerthy Suresh was aiming to be the most fabulously festive wedding guest around and she remained firm on that idea in a vibrant sareefrom the Indian couturier. A masterfully handcrafted Kashida saree, a speciality of the designer, was her choice for the occasion. The vivid threadwork of this ancient embroidery style from Kashmir took life on six yards of this cloth to be draped into a saree. The saree aside, the blouse was as much of a showstopper to complement this saree. Adorned with colourful tassels, heavily embroidered geometric motifs and mirrorwork, the blouse equally stood out. With jewellery that included just a pair of statement earrings from Tarun Tahiliani, Keerty Suresh was all set to do what she came to do - be the most ravishing wedding guest there was, what else? But what is a signature Keerthy Suresh outfit without her smokey eyes? Incomplete, of course. With smokey eyes and dense curls styled in a half updo, Keerthy Suresh was ready to go and steal the show.

Sometimes all it takes to get that festive feeling is an equally festive outfit. For Keerthy Suresh, it was a sunshine yellow and orange shararasuit to celebrate Vishu 2024. The rise of the Tamil and Malayali New Year brings hopes for a better tomorrow and certainly more festive outfit choices for this Indian beauty.

Speaking of new beginnings, Keerthy Suresh has a soft spot to mark a fresh start with this bright and cheery colour. "New Beginnings and Yellow" captioned Keerthy in a yellow saree from Raw Mango that looks perfectly ripe for the summer season ahead.

Keerthy Suresh's ethnic style inspiration comes in every shade of festive.

