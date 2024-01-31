Keerthy Suresh's 'New Beginnings' Start In A Sunny Yellow Raw Mango Saree

Keerthy Suresh Is A Ray Of Sunshine In A Yellow Saree From Raw Mango

Keerthy Suresh will be seen next with Varun Dhawan in Atlee's next release VD18. While the promotions have just started, Keerthy doesn't leave a single occasion to amaze her fans with her vibrant ethnic choices. The diva has time and again proven that she has a keen eye for traditional outfits with her gorgeous sarees and kurta collection. This time, the actress picked a sunshine yellow saree from the clothing brand Raw Mango. The simple sheer drape came with embroidered motifs in gold zari and golden patti borders. Keerthy paired the saree with an elegant plain yellow blouse. For accessories, the celebrity wore statement earrings, a statement ring and a stack of studded bangles. Her tresses were tied in a messy bun and she adorned it with a gajra. Keerthy's minimal makeup included kohl-laden smokey eyes, rosy cheeks and nude lip tint.

Keerthy Suresh's ethnic wardrobe has been our favourite for a long time now. She recently draped a gorgeous silk saree in royal blue, which looked very graceful and poised. The blue saree was from the clothing brand Korvai and featured delicate gold motifs and broad patti borders. Keerthy teamed it with a short-sleeved blouse with a V-neckline. She accesorised the look with a studded gold choker necklace, traditional earrings and bangles. Her glam makeup included well-defined eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, and a pink lip tint. Tying her tresses in a sleek bun, she wore a gajra and bindi to complete the traditional look.

Keerthy Suresh draped an elegant kasavu saree in ivory with gold motifs and broad gold zari borders for Onam. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse that featured frills at the sleeve line and a V-neck. With her tresses left loose in natural curls, Keerthy's minimal makeup included kohled smokey eyes, rosy blush and pink lip colour.

We are totally in awe of Keerthy Suresh's ethnic wardrobe.

