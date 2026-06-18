Fitness Influencer Loses 9 Kg Without Constant Dieting, 4 Rules She Swears By

Many fitness experts now believe that sustainable weight loss is less about eating as little as possible and more about building habits that you can stick with for the long run. The goal is not just to lose weight but to maintain the results without feeling deprived or exhausted.

This is exactly what content creator Sullivan Draper recently spoke about in an Instagram post. Sharing her own transformation, she revealed that she lost over 9 kg and has managed to stay lean without constantly dieting.

"I lost over 20 pounds (over 9 kg) as a short girlie," she said in the video before sharing the four rules that helped her achieve and maintain her results.

1. Prioritising Weight Training

According to Sullivan, the biggest shift came when she stopped chasing the feeling of being exhausted after a workout and started focusing on strength training. "Building muscle is what gives you that toned look," she explained.

The content creator added that maintaining muscle makes it easier to stay lean over time because the body uses more energy to support muscle mass. Instead of trying to burn as many calories as possible every day, she focused on getting stronger.

2. Stopping Calorie Deficit

One of the most interesting points in her post was her approach to eating. "I don't live in a calorie deficit," Sullivan said. She believes staying in a calorie deficit for too long can leave people feeling tired and make it harder to maintain their results. After losing body fat, she said she followed a reverse dieting approach, slowly increasing her calorie intake while keeping her protein consumption high.

3. Walking

While intense workouts often get all the attention, Sullivan highlighted the importance of simple movement. She said daily walks and low-intensity cardio help keep her energy levels up, manage appetite and support overall fitness. Rather than relying on difficult workout routines every day, she made walking a regular habit.

4. No Obsessing With The Scale

Many people see small changes on the scale and immediately assume they have gained fat. Sullivan said she no longer thinks that way. "Weight fluctuates. That doesn't mean fat gain," she explained. Instead of focusing on one exact number, she now views her healthy weight as a range.

Sullivan Draper's journey highlights how small, sustainable habits can make weight management feel much easier in the long run.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

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