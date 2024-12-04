Ethnic Elegance By Another Name Would Be Keerthy Suresh In This <i>Lehenga</i>

While Keerthy Suresh is undoubtedly praised for her stellar acting, her on-point fashion game is something that never fails to catch our attention. Recently, the actress attended a friend's wedding dressed in a beautiful zardozi lehenga. Picked from the shelves of Anita Dongre, the embroidered zardozi silk lehenga featured tropical birds, floral embroidery, threadwork and sequin embellishments. Keerthy paired the skirt with a matching sleeveless blouse with heavy embroidery and a scoop neckline. She wore a sheer net dupatta with a thin border, adding a touch of elegance to the ensemble. The actress accessorised her look with a stunning purple and green gemstone necklace and matching earrings. For makeup, Keerthy opted for a soft glam look with neutral eyeshadow, subtle winged eyeliner, and a nude lip colour. Her hair was styled in a neat low bun, adorned with a white gajra.

In her another Instagram post, Keerthy Suresh was seen wearing a pastel-coloured lehenga-choli set. The off-shoulder choli featured intricate embroidery and pearl hanging details, drawing attention to her midriff. The lehenga was adorned with floral prints and heavily embroidered lace borders. The actress draped a matching dupatta around her arms. She completed the ensemble with beautiful kundan earrings, a dewy base, glossy pink lips, pointed brows, and a delicate bindi. Her hair was styled in a beautiful bun.

Before that, Keerthy Suresh stunned in a brown Payal Khandwala lehenga. The actress wore a muted shade that came in a handwoven silk brocade silhouette. The motifs of silver vintage thread added a luxurious look to the lehenga. We love how the flare was perfectly proportional to her overall style. Keerthy adorned the dupatta in the simplest way and her pearl choker accentuated her look. Simple yet elegant are the best words to describe her attire.

We cannot wait to see more of Keerthy Suresh's wedding looks.

