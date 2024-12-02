Malavika Mohanan's Festive Season Was Ivory Tinted With The Help Of This <i>Lehenga</i>

Malavika Mohanan made the onlookers of the Hyderabad Times Fashion Week very happy when she graced the event. Not as a guest but as a showstopper for Yaksi Deepthi Reddy. It wasn't late before she became the talk of the town owing to her magnificent ivory lehenga befitting for a showstopper quite as stunning as her.

Malavika Mohanan looked drop-dead gorgeous in this version of herself as she donned an exquisite lehenga choli in the perfect ivory hue with gold accents. The masterpiece was the choicest showstopper ensemble from the designer Yaksi Deepthi Reddy's all-new Gopika collection to give tribute to timeless artistry and heritage.

Malavika's lehenga was a multi-layered kalidar organza piece that was decorated with an Indian architecture-inspired gota-patti design along its length followed by a maximal gold gota border on the hemline. It was paired with a matching organza dupatta that was perched on Malavika's right shoulder. An artistic chic ivory silk cropped blouse with short sleeves, a plunging neckline and a backless design with a dori closure added further grandeur to her look. The handcrafted couture garment featured silver and gold threadwork details in an intricate floral-themed jaal design that covered the garment all over.

Malavika's accessories were kept classic yet outstanding with a diamonds and emeralds encrusted jewellery set that featured a pair of chandelier earrings, a collar necklace, a matching bracelet in white gold and a single cut square-shaped emerald cocktail ring that adorned her finger.

For hair and makeup, Malavika's tresses were styled into side-swept waves that were let loose on her shoulder. On the makeup front, she wore peachy glam look with smokey grey eyes with a silver inner corner, mascara filed lashes, arched eyebrows, a sparkling bindi on her forehead, a healthy wash of peach blush swept across her cheeks, highlighted high points of her face, and a nude-brown lip colour to tie the look together.

Malavika Mohanan's ivory and gilded desi avatar was befitting for a showstopper as gorgeous as her.

