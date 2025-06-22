Malavika Mohanan Exudes Glam In A Gold Corset Top And A Black Skirt

Actress Malavika Mohanan effortlessly commands attention wherever she goes, and her recent appearance at an event was no exception. Known for her versatile fashion choices, from bold statement looks to effortless everyday styles, Malavika once again showcased her impeccable sartorial sense on the red carpet.

She wore a custom corset top paired with a black skirt, radiating pure elegance. Her stylist, Tanya Ghavri, selected the exquisite ensemble from designer Dana AlMulla's label, allowing Malavika's minimalist glam moment to shine through. The corset-style top featured intricately scalloped panel patterns, seamlessly interconnected for a sculpted effect. Complementing it was a black skirt with a bold thigh-high slit and a dramatic, voluminous trail attached to it.

The Yudhra actress kept her style minimal and went for sleek accessories to amp up her charm. She opted for chic one-liner diamond earrings, earcuffs, statement diamond rings and a pair of black heels, making her feel so effortlessly glamorous.

The diva's makeup artist, Stacy Gomes, teamed Malavika's ensemble with dewy makeup. It included a nude foundation base. Further, the addition of a dollop of blush and highlighter on her cheeks elevated her face a notch higher. For her eyes, she went for thin strokes of eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes and shimmery eyeshadow. Meanwhile, a soft pink tint on her lips added an oomph factor to her overall charm.

Finally, she tied her hair in a top-knot bun and kept a few strands of her hair loose at the front to wrap up her style game.

It seems Malavika Mohanan has a knack for corsets. She is often spotted experimenting with her looks, combining stunning corset pieces with skirts and pants. Previously, the star wore a denim ensemble to grace an event, which included a corset top alongside a voluminous skirt. The entire look radiated her hippy-style fashion moment with a touch of glam.

She teamed her ensemble with a pair of long boots to exude pure charm. Further, bold makeup with defined eyebrows, thin strokes of eyeliner on the waterline and nude lipstick added stars to her overall look. To seal the deal for the day, she went for a ponytail hairstyle and turned heads with her confidence.

Malavika Mohanan's experiments with corsets are worth taking note of.