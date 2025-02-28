Malavika Mohanan Turns <i>Desi</i> Girl In Red <i>Lehenga Choli</i> And Gold Body Chain

Malavika Mohanan dropped the perfect set of pictures on her social media to make her fans and followers' weekend start on the right note. The Yudhra actress was a sheer joy to witness being caught on camera posing wrapped by nature's bounty of greens and a refreshing waterfall.

Malavika Mohanan proved yet another time that she was born to slay each ethnic closet moment that comes her way. The 31-year-old actress's latest sartorial outing had her posing in a simple red hued lehenga choli made out of a crepe material that featured a crinkled voluminous high-waist lehenga and a matching half sleeve blouse with a plunging square neckline. The ensemble made Malavika look like a traditional diva from the years gone by and transported us into the lush green jungles that she these beautiful pictures at.

Malavika accessorized her look with a stunning criss-cross style dainty gold body chain that was wound across her neck and waistline.

Malavika's tresses were styled into an effortless windswept open wavy look that was teamed with minimal bronzed glam. Her glam game featured her fresh skin, arched brows, a wash of chrome eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for wispy eyelashes, an overall bronzed skin, chiseled and blushed cheekbones, and a flesh hued lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to her ethnic look.

Malavika Mohanan is the queen of ethnic glam in a red lehenga choli.

