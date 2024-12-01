Keerthy Suresh Was Everything Pastel Perfection Should Look Like In A Light Blue Saree

Keerthy Suresh has her hands full with the promotion of Baby John. But she is doing it in style. In a recent post, Keerthy posted a series of pictures of her donning a traditional ensemble. For the promotions of her film, the star opted for a pastel blue-coloured saree featuring silver embellishment and embroidery all over it. The star paired her saree with a matching blouse. The blouse came with a sweetheart neckline, also with heavy embroidery and pearl-stitched spaghetti sleeves that added more glam to her look. For her makeup, Keerthy kept it subtle and simple. She opted for soft smokey lids, wispy lashes, and kohl eyes. The good amount of blush and highlighter added more drama to her look, and she completed her makeup with nude lips. Keerthy kept her straight hair open and accessorised her look with a pair of diamond studs and a bracelet that just made her look even more gorgeous.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Is Serving Sunny Side Up In A Yellow Saree With A "Pushpa" Bow Blouse

Keerthy's love for tradition is not unknown. The actor wears Indian clothing with utmost grace and perfection. In another look, the star opted for a black sequin saree that came with mirror embroidery all over it. The star her saree with a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves fine. The star went all dramatic with her look and complemented it with a pair of statement earrings. With a dewy base, lots of bronzer, highlighter, and blush, she kept it glam. For her eyes, she went with smokey lids, mascara-coated lashes, and eyeliner that blended the whole look just perfectly. She completed her look by tying her wavy hair in a messy ponytail and looked lovely as ever.

Keerthy Suresh's Indian looks are an ideal blend of modernity and traditional style.

Also Read: It Smells Like Festive Spirit With Rashmika Mandanna In A Maroon Saree For Pushpa: The Rule's Promotions