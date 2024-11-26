David Beckham's Ripped Physique Is Reason Enough For You To Do More Lat Pulldowns

David Beckham's hard-earned physique is proof of his dedicated fitness regime.The English football legend makes sure that it breaks the internet. Giving us a much-needed motivation boost, David dropped a picture of himself on Instagram. He was at the gym, performing what appeared to be a lat pull-down exercise. He ditched a shirt, putting his chiseled body and tattooed biceps on full display. David Beckham worked on his muscles on a weight machine, his arms reaching above his head. Any guesses about who clicked the photo? His wife, Victoria Beckham, of course. Lat pulldowns improve posture, grip strength, and core stability. The exercise further prevents slouching and strengthens the lats, biceps and forearms.

This was not the first time that David Beckham showed off his incredibly toned physique on Instagram. Earlier, the global icon shared a photo of his workout session in the gym. Sporting a pair of powder blue shorts and orange sneakers, he was seen lifting weights while resting his back. The weight benches support the back and allow your joints to move freely with greater control. Some benefits of lifting weights while keeping your back on a bench include increased upper-body strength, improved endurance and weight management.

Before that, David Beckham was seen performing push-ups in another video shared by Victoria Beckham on Instagram. Alongside it, she wrote in the caption, "Morning work out with this Love Machine David Beckham." Push-ups strengthen the muscles, joints and bones, improves posture and cardiovascular health and is also quite helpful in burning calories.

Are you taking notes from David Beckham's workout sessions? Because we are.

