Victoria's 'Love Machine' David Beckham Is Bringing Abundant Holiday Cheer With His Morning Workout

David Beckham's Push-Ups Is The Perfect Fitness Inspiration We Need

David Beckham needs no introduction. The former footballer has always been a fitness enthusiast and has shown the fans and followers sneak peeks of his workout routine on more than one occasion. This time David's wife Victoria Beckham shared a video on her Instagram handle where David is engaging in a hardcore session of push-ups. The post is captioned, "Morning work out with this Love Machine @davidbeckham." The video is indeed a motivation for his fans and followers and has received numerous comments. While push-ups look easy, they are difficult to ace and excel at.

5 Benefits Of Push Ups

1. Strengthen The Muscles

It is possible to strengthen multiple muscles all at once while performing push-ups. The exercise strengthens your chest muscles, shoulders, biceps, upper back muscles, and triceps. There is also involvement of core muscles, and hip and leg muscles.

2. Strengthen The Joints And Bones

Push-ups not only strengthen the muscles but also play a huge role in building the body's supportive structures like elbows and shoulders. Performing regular push-ups is beneficial in building these muscles over time and maintaining the strength of the body's bones.

3. Improve Cardiovascular Health

As push-ups engage multiple muscles at the same time, the heart needs to work harder to pump blood and oxygen for the entire body. Doing push-ups regularly can help you keep your heart strong and can be a good addition to your HIIT routine.

4. Improve Posture

Sitting in one position for a long time can adversely affect the posture. Performing push-ups regularly can engage your back muscles and help in building a strong, stable core and maintaining a straighter posture.

5. Burn Calories

In case you aim to lose weight, increasing muscle mass will help to support a faster metabolism which helps the body burn more calories. Push-ups can help one burn calories and work towards losing bad fats.

Take inspiration from David Beckham and indulge in push-ups regularly.

