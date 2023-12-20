Different Film But Deepika Padukone In A Black Halter Swimsuit Is The Same Old Sizzle

Deepika Padukone is here to heat things up by the beach in the song Ishq Jaisa Kuch

We've got a confession to make. Pardon us for living stuck in reverse but we were only just reeling from Deepika Padukone's scintillating presence in Besharam Rang from Pathaan. Fast forward to one year and this global star returns to sizzle on screen yet again. This time paired opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter, the on-screen couple's chemistry in the soon-to-be-released song Ishq Jaisa Kuch will make you sweat on this crisp winter day. Apart from their steamy on-screen chemistry, we'd blame Deepika's slinky black swimsuit for the cause. She wears a black halter swimsuit with a low back and a high-leg cut. Accessories are just as important for this fashion icon and takes the plunge with long statement golden shoulder dusters. The glossy bronze tan on their bodies looks just like a day at the beach should look like but topped with Deepika's sandy caramel locks are a bonus for a day in the sun.

Also Read: From Swimsuits To Overalls, Deepika Padukone's Style In Fighter Scores And Soars High Up In The Sky

One minute Deepika Padukone is suited up in military greens and in another she's grooving to the beats of Sher Khul Gaye. Polka dots make a stylish comeback but in a contemporary avatar thanks to Deepika in an asymmetrical dress paired with boots. We don't about the walking but these boots are definitely meant for dancing.

For a movie on fighter jets, it was a no brainer to witness many uniform-clad characters. Deepika Padukone in her military overalls sets herself apart standing besides her male counterparts. Now all she needed was a pair of sunglasses, a sleek swept back bun.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Embraces Old Hollywood Glam In A Blue Velvet Gown For The Academy Museum Gala

Deepika Padukone's effervescent outfit choice in Fighter runs on either extreme. All we know is that we're extremely excited to see what more is in store for us from this fashion-packed pro.

Also Read: Winter Days Get Cooler And So Does Deepika Padukone's Furry London Style