Deepika Padukone Embraces Old Hollywood Glam In A Blue Velvet Gown For The Academy Museum Gala

Deepika Padukone Embraces Old Hollywood Glam In A Blue Velvet Gown

Bollywood actors may be steadily making their way West today and it's thanks to the generations of film stars before them who cleared the path for them. Deepika Padukone is one such starlet. Already at the top of her game in the Hindi film industry, the actress has already found her footing across the world in Hollywood too. The 2023 Academy Museum Gala was held in Los Angeles last night which saw a bevy of stunning stars in attendance; from Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey to Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz. Deepika Padukone made the cut as reportedly the first Indian actor to be invited to the prestigious event. The star always brings her fashion A-game on the global stage and this event wasn't any different either.

(Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Bright Sarees Give Her A Stellar Blockbuster Cameo For Jawan)

Photo Credit: AFP

To attend the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, Deepika Padukone was snapped on the red carpet wearing a stunning blue velvet gown. Ideal for a night steeped in Hollywood glamour, Deepika's red carpet ensemble featured a single shoulder strap leading to a strapless neckline on the other side. The straight fitted form led to a circular train at the end of the length. The tailored silhouette looked crisp with clean lines sans embellishment was enough to make a sartorial impact in the most minimally chic way. She paired it with diamond hanging earrings, bracelets and rings on her fingers.

Deepika kept her beauty look bronze-shaded and beautiful to pair with the jewel-toned gown. Her matte-finished brown eye makeup was framed with dark brows, sunkissed cheeks and nude-toned lips.

When on the global red carpet, Deepika Padukone knows how to make heads turn.

(Also Read: "Once Upon A Time" Deepika Padukone Showcased Her Toned Physique And Looked Spellbinding In A Black And White Swimsuit)