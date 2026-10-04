Days After Knee Injury, Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic Of Himself Running On <i>KBC 18</i> Set

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a glimpse of himself running on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 amid reports of his recent knee injury. The veteran actor posted a picture from the set and accompanied it with a brief yet encouraging message.

The black-and-white image showed Big B on the KBC set as he ran towards the camera. The actor was dressed in traditional attire, with the show's iconic set visible behind him.

Sharing the photograph on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Much to do yet not done.” He also added a Hindi caption that translates to, “One should just keep running.” The actor concluded the post with the words, “And love and gratitude.”

The post came days after Amitabh Bachchan revealed on KBC 18 that he had injured his knee after slipping and falling while filming for the show. Big B remained seated during his opening monologue and explained that he was finding it difficult to stand for long.

"Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury. Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee," he said.

The actor quickly assured the audience that the injury was not serious and said he would continue standing while interacting with the contestants. However, due to the discomfort, he opted to remain seated during the opening segment.

Back in July, Amitabh Bachchan shared a blog post that mentioned being “in hospital in a surgery and in the ICU”, along with references to a difficult phase after returning home. The remarks led many to assume that Bachchan was referring to his own health.

The actor later clarified that he had not undergone any surgery and assured fans that he was doing fine. He clarified that the post was meant as an analogy for the difficult phase a champion goes through after suffering a defeat, drawing a comparison with Lionel Messi and Argentina's loss at the FIFA World Cup.

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The actor will next be seen in Kalki 2 alongside Prabhas and Kamal Haasan.

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