Urvashi Rautela's Celestial Blue Gown Brought The Heavens Down To The Cannes 2024 Red Carpet

Urvashi's Starry Gown Brought The Heavens To The Cannes 2024 Red Carpet

The fashion parade at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival is going strong. Celebrities have been taking the red carpet by storm with their sartorial selections and that includes Urvashi Rautela. For her third appearance, the actress gave a celestial spin to a voluminous blue gown. From Polish designer Sylwia Romaniuk, the dreamy number featured a scalloped neckline, a cinched waist and down further, a flared train. Ruffles delivered an edge, but cosmic objects drawn all over the gorgeous silhouette reminded us of the azure galaxy. Heavenly indeed. For accessories, Urvashi was right on track. A shimmery pink fish-themed diamond choker doubled up her style quotient. The customised piece was paired with similar hoops, bangles, and statement rings. Heavy-duty makeup and messy updo sealed her divine avatar.

At the Cannes 2024 opening ceremony, Urvashi Rautela channeled her inner Bratz Barbie in a fuchsia gown from Khaled & Marwan's Serene Collection 2024. Lacework dominated the entire length of the corseted ensemble. Floral embroidery on the bodice and scalloped borders on the thigh-high slit added panache. A pink sequin bralette, adorned with more crystal embellishment, played peek-a-boo from underneath the outfit. An elaborate ruffled shrug served the right dose of drama. Lace opera gloves and a floor-grazing train were the x-factors that rounded off Urvashi's pink-coded look.

On her second Cannes day, Urvashi Rautela was inspirated by the “red” of the red carpet in a custom Souhir El Gabsi-created gown. The nude costume came with a structured neckline, hugging her curves like second skin. But it was the red embellishment that we couldn't take our eyes off. Intricate crystallised lines marked the bodice with similar stripes below the form-fitting skirt. The sass effect was brought alive by the puffy cape and enormous balloon-bow sleeves. Urvashi adhered to the red colour palette with her eye makeup. She cut down on jewellery, allowing her dazzling OOTD to take over.

Which is your favourite Urvashi Rautela look from the Cannes red carpet?

