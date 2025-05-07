Bhumi Pednekar's Bronze Eyes And Chocolate Lips Make A Winning Beauty Look

Bhumi Pednekar made sure to make heads turn with her latest beauty offering. The Royals actress was seen out and about in Mumbai wearing an off-shoulder plaid dress with a pair of drop style silver earrings. But what caught our eyes was her bronzed and beautiful glam for the night. Bhumi's glam avatar boasted of a bronzed dive like glam that screamed summer time evening appropriate makeup from a mile way.

Bhumi Pednekar looked like a million bucks as she dolled up for a night out in town. For the outing, The Royals actress made sure to make jaws drop with her bronzed glam that featured a beaming base achieved with a mix of foundation and bronzing drops.

She topped it with arched brows, sunset eyes that were a gorgeous mix of a bronze shimmery shadow, black winged eyeliner and lots of mascara. A sweep of brick rose blush teamed with a contour completed her cheek glam. Bhumi added the finishing strokes of glam to her look with a stained berry ombre lip colour.

If Bhumi Pednekar's makeup game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? The 35-year-old actress styled her hair into a sleek low bun that made way for her makeup game to shine bright.

Bhumi Pednekar's bronzed and beautiful glam digs out beauty gold and how.

