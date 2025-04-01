Bookmark Bhumi Pednekar's Glam Game Featuring A Kohl Eyeliner And A Perky Pout

Bhumi Pednekar looked like a complete stunner wearing an ethnic green ensemble that she teamed with over-the-top gold jewellery. But what caught our eyes was her glam game that completely hit bull's eye. The 35-year-old actress made jaws drop with her near perfect glam with a minimal ethnic vibes and a perky light pink pout.

Bhumi Pednekar's glam game hit the ball out of the park featuring her flawless bronzed complexion attained with a mix of foundation and bronzer teamed with defined brows, kohl liner defined eyes, a wash of shimmer swept across her lids, mascara filled fanned-out lashes, a touch of peach blush on her contoured cheekbones, highlighted highpoints of her face, and a light pink lip colour to give her the perfect pout.

Bhumi's tresses matched steps with her beauty game by being styled in a sleek half-tied look that made way for her glam to do all the talking.

