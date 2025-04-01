Advertisement

Bookmark Bhumi Pednekar's Glam Game Featuring A Kohl Eyeliner And A Perky Pout

Bhumi Pednekar is a diva in her own right who dishes out non stop winning beauty moments

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Bookmark Bhumi Pednekar's Glam Game Featuring A Kohl Eyeliner And A Perky Pout
Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in an ethnic glam look with a kohl eyeliner and pink pout

Bhumi Pednekar looked like a complete stunner wearing an ethnic green ensemble that she teamed with over-the-top gold jewellery. But what caught our eyes was her glam game that completely hit bull's eye. The 35-year-old actress made jaws drop with her near perfect glam with a minimal ethnic vibes and a perky light pink pout.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Adds Gold Embellishment To Her Sand-Hued Ajrakh Cape-Dhoti Set

Bhumi Pednekar's glam game hit the ball out of the park featuring her flawless bronzed complexion attained with a mix of foundation and bronzer teamed with defined brows, kohl liner defined eyes, a wash of shimmer swept across her lids, mascara filled fanned-out lashes, a touch of peach blush on her contoured cheekbones, highlighted highpoints of her face, and a light pink lip colour to give her the perfect pout.

Bhumi's tresses matched steps with her beauty game by being styled in a sleek half-tied look that made way for her glam to do all the talking.

Bhumi Pednekar's glam avatar was complete with a kohl eyeliner and a perky pink pout.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Adds Modern Touch To A Traditional Saree With Her Fresh Take On The Drape

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bhumi Pednekar, Bhumi Pednekar Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar Beauty, Bhumi Pednekar Fashion, Bhumi Pednekar Style, Bhumi Pednekar Actress
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now