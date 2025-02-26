Bhumi Pednekar Stuns In A Traditional Attire Made From Discarded Material

Bhumi Pednekar is a big-time fashionista, and her recent look is proof. The star went on a fashion spree with the promotion of her recent film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The actress is making sure to impress the fashion police with her impeccable fashion style.

Be it Western or Indian, Bhumi's looks are major style goals, and we are all in for the inspiration. Recently, the star posted a series of pictures donning a stunning traditional look, and she looked adorable as always. In the pictures, Bhumi can be seen wearing a metallic grey skirt top.

The skirt set featured a bin bag quilted skirt, which she paired with a matching cut-out top from the shelves of Abrahaman and Thakore. The best part of the look is that the outfit is made up of discarded materials, which made it look more beautiful. The blouse featured a halter neck neckline with a backless design. Bhumi accessorised her look with oxidised jewellery. A silver oxidised choker, a pair of earrings, rings, and bangles.

For her makeup, Bhumi went glam with a flawless base, lots of highlighter and blush on the cheeks, contoured cheekbones, wispy lashes, bold smokey eyes, winged liner, neatly done eyebrows, and pink glossy lips. The star completed her look by leaving her wavy tresses all open, cascading down the back.

