Bhumi Pednekar Adds Gold Embellishment To Her Sand-Hued <i>Ajrakh</i> Cape-<i>Dhoti</i> Set

Bhumi Pednekar proved that she will slay a sartorial moment be it an everyday casual look or an ethnic chic ensemble. The Mere Husband Ki Biwi looked like a million bucks in her latest fusion look that was in the most beautiful sand hue with an outstanding ajrakh print from the shelves of the designer, Nitya Bajaj.

Bhumi Pednekar looked jaw-droppingly stunning wearing a three-piece ethnic ensemble featuring a brown hued block coloured made out of a crinkled fabric that boasted of noodle straps and a plunging neckline. She paired it with a dhoti style ajrakh print, high waist trousers and wrapped up the look with a matching cape that she adorned on her left shoulder. Bhumi's ethnic look had all the sparkle it needed laden with gold beads, coin and shell drop embellishments on the bralette blouse and archaic gold sequin details laden on the dhoti and cape.

Celebrity stylist, Meagan Concessio accessorised Bhumi's look with old gold boho jewels including a beaded statement earring, a matching choker necklace with white bead embellishments, a mirror work baaju-band, a stack of gold metallic bangles worn with a beaded kadas and a haath phool on her other hand, and a pair of cross-strap gold heels with an open toe details.

Bhumi's tresses were styled into a sleek low bun to make way for her glam to do all the talking. Makeup wise, she sported a beaming and bronzed foundation that she topped with defined brows, a wash of deep bronze shadow on her eyelids, a black winged eyeliner and a generous coat of mascara, lots of terracotta hued blush and highlighter on the highpoints of her cheeks, and an berry hued ombre lip tint to give the prettiest bitten look to her lips.

Bhumi Pednekar looked beautifully bohemian chic in her Nitya Bajaj three-piece ajrakh ensemble.

