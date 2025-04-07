Bhumi Pednekar's Dewy Makeup And Nude Lips Serve Major Minimal Beauty Goals

Bhumi Pednekar is serving us with her back-to-back stunning beauty looks. The star is known for her stunning fashion choices, but this time it's her makeup that's making a lot of noise.

Bhumi makes heads turn by dolling in an uber-cool look in the latest pictures she has dropped on her Instagram. The star looked like a beauty goddess dollied up in a minimal makeup look featuring a beaming base, a wash of contour and bronzer across her face to amp up her complexion, lots of highlighter and blush on all the right places, arched brows to frame her face, a wash of dark brown eyeshadow on the lid, and the winged liner and the nude lips added more drama to her look. the star further elevated her look by styling them in loose curls and leaving them open cascading down the back.

Bhumi Pednekar is serving some noteworthy looks and we are all in for the inspiration.