Bhumi Pednekar Makes A Style Case In An All Denim Look

Another day, another star-studded night for our Bollywood celebrities. Vivienne Westwood hosted their first-ever fashion show in India. For the event, Bhumi Pednekar was also spotted in a stylish look, wearing an all-denim look.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Cover-Girl Style Is An Ideal Blend Of Glam And Chic

Taking to her social media, Bhumi Pednekar shared a series of pictures of her OOTD and wrote, "Punl & Power". The star opted for a printed denim jacket and pants, looking stylish as ever. Bhumi was dressed head to toe in a Vivienne Westwood ensemble. The actor opted for straight-fit denim pants that came with a flare at the hemline. The star paired these pants with a denim jacket, leaving the buttons of her full-sleeved jacket open, adding more drama to her look. Letting the outfit talk, she accessorised her look with a bow-detail choker and a layered pearl necklace, statement pearl bracelets, a set of rings and pearl earrings.

For her makeup. Bhumi went with a fresh-subtle base, with lots of blush on her cheeks and highlighter. She went with brown lids, mascara-coated lashes, neatly done brows, contoured cheeks, and red lips. She completed her look by letting her hair open styled in a slick back look.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Serves A Minimal Glam Look With A Petal Pink Lip