Sobhita Dhulipala Redefined Cocktail Glam In A Stunning Shimmery Shantanu And Nikhil Gown

Sobhita Dhulipala is levelling up her fashion game with every appearance. Whether it is the casual and cool vibes, the red carpet slay, or the holiday escapades, she is always rocking something that is sure to spark a conversation among the fashion enthusiasts out there. Recently, Sobhita turned showstopper for clothing brand Shantanu & Nikhil and wore a jaw-dropping cocktail gown while walking the ramp. The charcoal grey and vintage wine hue looked magical on her. The shimmery gown was all about drama with its rhinestone mesh bodice, bold power shoulders, and a sultry thigh slit. Sobhita's hair game was giving off chic vibes in a sleek updo. Her glam squad showed amazing work with nude brown lips, smoky eyes, fluttery lashes, and that subtle contouring.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala In An Ombre Green Anushree Reddy Saree Is Elegant Ethnic Style At Its Finest

Sobhita Dhulipala has a collection of unique and glamorous gowns. The actress previously wore a reef-printed textured asymmetrical drape dress, from the shelves of Abhishek Sharma. The ensemble, which was inspired by the goddess of the sea “Amphitrite” featured a thigh-high slit, 3D embellishment and embroidery detailing. The backless dress carried a see-through tulle corset, which she paired with a sleek wet hairstyle. For accessories, Sobhita chose oh-so-stunning danglers and Louboutin heels as footwear.

Before that, Sobhita Dhulipala stunned in a shimmery cutout gown. The strappy halter neck gown featured a deep plunging neckline with cutout patterns in the middle.. The floor-sweeping outfit also had a graceful trail. Sobhita complimented her outfit with sleek, loose tresses and glammed-up makeup including heavily kohled eyes, ample mascara, shimmery eyelids, well-contoured cheeks and glossy lip tint.

Also Read: Victoria Beckham And Her Daughter Harper's Sophisticated Pastel Ensembles Prove That Elegance Runs In The Genes