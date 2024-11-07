Sobhita Dhulipala In An Ombre Green Anushree Reddy Saree Is Elegant Ethnic Style At Its Finest

Soon-to-be bride Sobhita Dhulipala is a true fashionista. The star has often served looks that never fail to impress the fashion police. For an event, Sobhita made an appearance in an elegant nine-yard saree by Anushree Reddy. The star wore a multicoloured saree that featured a perfect blend of green hues and intricate embroidery. The saree had a stunning ombre effect that smoothly transitioned from dark to light green, adding more depth to the look. The golden border that ran along the hem enhanced the appeal of the saree. The silver details added a shimmering touch and a beautiful contrast against the green-toned saree. The star paired a bright yellow blouse with the saree, adding a vibrant pop. The half-sleeve blouse came with a sweetheart neckline having silver embroidery, which went well with the silver accents of the saree. The blend of vibrant colours made it both timeless and subtly modern.

Sobhita accessorised her look with bold silver earrings that complemented her overall look. She adorned her traditional outfit with a classy Lady Dior bag that added a modern twist to her contemporary style. For her makeup, the star went with her signature style and kept it minimal with kohl-framed eyes, neatly filled brows, highlighter on the cheekbones, lots of blush, and brown lips. She styled her open tresses in soft curls that framed her face beautifully.

Take notes from Sobhita on how to style your traditional looks with utmost grace and elegance.

