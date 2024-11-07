Disha Patani's Rugged Jeans With A Calvin Klein Set Is Not Your Everyday Combo

As we move towards the end of the year with cooler temperatures, Disha Patani decided she had other plans. In her latest Instagram post, Disha Patani can be seen wearing a neutral-toned Calvin Klein bralette set with matching briefs worn with jeans on top. The set was from the brand's 2023 collection carrying the signature logo monogram elastic band on the bralette's straps and briefs synonymous with their sophisticated minimalism. Disha's pairing of the set with blue slouchy wide-legged jeans adds a rugged and laidback touch. Her understated styling also complements the current trend of using lingerie as outerwear that nobody but Disha knows best to do. With tousled waves and a barely-there makeup look, the actress kept things natural, letting her radiant confidence shine. If the winter months look cool already, Disha Patani's latest post will surely attempt to add a little extra warmth to your day.

Disha Patani recently shared a mirror selfie in a lounge set from the brand as part of the BTS from the brand's campaign. On Disha, one can see her in a white loungewear set including a full-sleeved crop top paired with white briefs carrying the brand's signature monogram elasticated band. She wore it with white sneakers. Monochromatic moods change but for Disha Patani, they remain fantastically bold with her in a Calvin Klein set.

There are many things Disha Patani is a pro at; wearing innerwear boldly as outerwear just so happens to be one of them.

