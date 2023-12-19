'Bebo Has Namak': Masaba Gupta In Her Latest BTS Video Reveals Why Kareena Kapoor Was The Perfect Muse For Her First-Ever Bridal Campaign

Masaba Gupta's unconventional sartorial choices and beauty picks as an entrepreneur, her fitness philosophies and pretty much all her choices as a celebrity icon have always been inspiring. Apart from her striking designs, it is her inclusive and avant-garde mindset that is reflected in the brand. After launching her first-ever bridal campaign with none other than Kareena Kapoor as the muse, it was clear that the designer took her brand game to a whole new level. Boldly venturing into the bridal space with her Masba bride campaign, Masaba's idea of what made an ideal bride and bridal wear was all that we expected and more - unconventional, real and refreshing. After introducing us to a new palette of bridal wear, the designer recently shared a BTS video from the campaign. In the video, Masaba spoke about everything that went behind planning the campaign.

"When I was thinking of who the face of the collection would be, the first name that popped up in my head was Kareena Kapoor Khan because I have been obsessed with the idea of Kareena. Bebo has namak. There is this woman who is sassy, she is cool, she is sexy and powerful and that to me is namak," Masaba said as she revealed why she chose Kareena for the campaign

Kareena's overall style as the first Masaba bride was a mix of everything. From a cocktail-ready black and golden co-ord set to traditional red lehenga, the style radiated ulmita bridal vibes.

"I wanted somebody who was a complete classic for this," said Masaba in the video. "The beauty is that you have never seen her like this like we have shot her," she adds. Emphasizing on Kareena being the quintessential bride, Masaba said, "The storytelling with Kareena's looks were very specific to a certain occasion." Well, we agree, from the stunning red looks to the after-party style, each look from the bridal campaign had an occasional purpose.

Masaba's bridal campaign indeed brought a refreshing layer of silhouettes and Kareena's charm as a muse just enhances it