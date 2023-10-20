Kareena Kapoor's Kohl-Rimmed Eyes And Bronzed Skin Heightens The Glamour As Masaba Gupta's First Bride

As Masaba's First Bride, Kareena's Bridal Makeup Is Positively Stunning

The clean girl aesthetic had a major moment and you can trust Kareena Kapoor to give it her own version. The actress has never failed to serve an appealing impression. Kareena has become the "first bride" for Masaba's bridal campaign. From breaking conventional stereotypes to dishing out statement beauty moments, Kareena knows how to give us a masterclass in it all. From bindis to sunshine glam and more, here's a look at her many beauty looks from the House Of Masaba bridal campaign.

Trust Kareena Kapoor to give you a masterclass in sublime nude makeup. For Masaba's first-ever bridal campaign, the actress dished out an array of makeup looks. She paired her black and golden co-ord set with the chicest soft-glam look that we have ever seen. With chiselled cheeks and muted tones, Kareena radiated utmost elegance. She paired the kohl-rimmed eyes with a creamy matte nude lip.

For another look in a yellow and orange lehenga, Kareena aced sunshine glow like a pro. Her fresh tinted glow came with a decent blush paired with nude lipstick and a black bindi. What really stole the show were the rust and yellow garlands that went fabulously with her style.

What better than gold shimmer to make those red silhouettes stand out? She paired her red and golden lehenga with beautiful shimmery makeup. With muted gold tone on the lids and kohl-rimmed eyes, her style was truly complete.

Her dewy bridal glam was the ultimate showstopper. For the last look, Kareena opted for a dewy finish with coral tint. The right amount of blush was perfect to add a fresh spin to her look and a glossy nude lipstick completed her style.

Kareena Kapoor and her beauty game has our hearts, once more.