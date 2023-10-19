In House Of Masaba's First Bridal Collection, Kareena Kapoor Is The Designer's Novel 'Masaba Bride'

Kareena Is The "First Masaba Bride" In Her Latest Bridal Collection

With her candour and fashion, Kareena Kapoor has brilliantly summed up what statement style looks like in all sorts of silhouettes. While her classic style has stood the test of time, there is much more to unpack from her unconventional fashion game. Once again, the fashion icon is making headlines for her new collaboration with Masaba. Her style got a bridal spin with her latest fashion collaboration. The designer's label House Of Masaba introduced their first bridal collection. Masaba shared on Instagram, "Introducing our very first Masaba Bride, Kareena Kapoor Khan - a celebration of strength, independence, and individuality. Very rarely do you come across a face that is haunting, beautiful, memorable and makes you want to be as you are."

Opulent bridal style doesn't have to be restricted to conventional silhouettes. Bringing a classic sense of style to the bridal sphere, Masaba has dropped designs that seamlessly merge contemporary patterns, featuring Kareena Kapoor. In the first look, Kareena in all her glory aced red and golden hues wrapped in a salwar-saree. The strapless blouse and long drape went well.

For another look, the designer presented us with a beautiful concoction of sunshine yellow and orange. In an embroidered lehenga, the actress gave bridal hues an upgrade. The orange and yellow panelling on the lehenga along with statement embroidery made it a heavy-duty number.

There is something for the contemporary bride too. The pearly white number is indeed one for those cocktail nights. In a beautiful co-ord set, Kareena looked fabulous. She accentuated the look with a sheer layer and statement accessories.

Finally, it's red and gold that are here to rule. In a classic red and golden bridal lehenga, Kareena set the bridal fashion bar high. She paired the conventional hues with a colourful necklace that added contrast.

The last look truly gave the boss lady style a bridal upgrade. In a black crop blazer with similar bottoms, Kareena radiated utmost charm. The golden embroidered style over the black canvas added the much-needed bling.