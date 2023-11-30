Masaba Gupta's Black Cutaway Dress With A Biscuit Bralette Is An Ode To Her Curves And Love For Cake

Masaba's Cutaway Bralette Dress Is An Ode To Her Curves And Love For Cake

Post Diwali, the bustle of the festive season has only been getting stronger. That continued with the Vogue Forces Of Fashion 2023 event held last night in Mumbai. The guest list included the most sartorially chic of the celebrity circle; from Sonam Kapoor to Tamannaah Bhatia. Of course Masaba Gupta couldn't be left behind as she won an award at the event. In fact, the multi-hyphenate fashion designer took the opportunity to showcase one of her new creations from her label House Of Masaba. In the photos, Masaba donned a black sleeveless straight-fit full-length dress that looked fairly ordinary from the front. Once she turned however, is when the magic happened.

A side view shows that the arm holes of Masaba's dress are deeply cut until her waist, which revealed a skin toned bralette and high waist undergarments, both embellished with gold candy pins. It's an unusual peek-a-boo silhouette that catches the eye in an instant; so it's no wonder that we could barely take ours off Masaba. Paired with it were stacks of asymmetrical bangles and massive hoops on her ears while sporting bronze toned makeup and sleek jet black hair.

The idea for Masaba's outfit came about when she ditched the stereotyped idea of a bikini body and embraced her love for cake instead. In the caption, she said, "Let me introduce to you the 'IDGAF' dress paired with the biscuit bra and whip...it's giving... I give up on the bikini bod and I love my cake so the curves will stay and the Bikini can find its way."

Masaba Gupta's look has everything we love about her; fashion-forward style and the ideals of body positivity.

