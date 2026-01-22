At This Japan Hotel, 'Dinosaurs' Check You In At The Reception. Watch Viral Video

How would you react if dinosaurs greeted you at your hotel? You would either be shocked or pleasantly surprised. At the same time, you would be taken aback by the futuristic services offered by Japan's Henn na Hotel.

From dinosaur robots welcoming guests at the reception to robots assisting in hotel rooms and common areas, the property ensures minimal human contact. It is nothing short of heaven for introverts and people who feel awkward in social settings.

About Henn Na Hotel

Hideo Sawada envisioned a futuristic hotel where guests would not have to interact with traditional receptionists and could easily check in with the help of robots. Today, the lodging chain has multiple properties across Japan.

As soon as you enter, you are greeted by robots that speak Japanese and English. Guests only need to select their preferred language, and the humanoid robots guide them through the process.

The first Henn na Hotel was inaugurated in March 2015 in Nagasaki, at Huis Ten Bosch, one of Japan's most popular theme parks. It also entered the Guinness World Records as the first hotel staffed entirely by robots.

Known for its design and technology, what you encounter here makes your stay extraordinary and unforgettable. Guests receive in-room tablets, futon conditioners that keep the mattress at the ideal temperature based on body heat, and technologically advanced machines to make check-in and check-out hassle-free.

Inside Henn Na Hotel

There are 20 Henn na Hotels across Japan, with additional properties in Seoul, South Korea, and New York, US. Each hotel offers something unique - from a life‑sized T.rex robot at the reception to hologram characters that assist guests.

Most properties are conveniently located near popular attractions and major train stations.

Once the dinosaurs assist you with the digital check‑in process, you collect your key card and receipt. Inside the room, a robot concierge welcomes you, explains hotel amenities, sings songs, and provides weather forecasts and news updates. Guests are also provided with comfortable pyjama sets.

Each room features a steam wardrobe appliance - simply hang your clothes, select the appropriate setting, and within minutes, wrinkles disappear, and clothes smell fresh.

The hotels also house restaurants and cafes, where guests can enjoy meals, fresh drinks, and desserts.

Also Read | Why This Japan Town, Once Destroyed By An Atom Bomb, Has Fruit-Shaped Bus Stops