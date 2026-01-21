Why This Japan Town, Once Destroyed By An Atom Bomb, Has Fruit-Shaped Bus Stops

Globetrotters who have visited Japan have often said that the country is futuristic. From laws regulating the waist sizes of citizens to keep obesity in check to dust‑free roads and strict rules against misleading food packaging, it never fails to astound visitors.

One of the surprising things that you will come across in Japan is fruit‑shaped bus stops. Yes, you read that right, and they look adorable. You will spot them in Nagasaki, where the US dropped an atomic bomb on August 9, 1945, killing tens of thousands of people in an effort to force Japan's surrender and bring an early end to World War II.

Nagasaki's Fruit‑Shaped Bus Stops

Konagai is a small town famous for its vibrant fruit‑shaped bus stops. It is located 16 kilometres from Isahaya City, which is part of Nagasaki Prefecture.

For those who don't know, Nagasaki Prefecture is a cluster of 594 inhabited and uninhabited islands off the west coast of Japan's Kyushu Island. The area is famous for its forested offshore islands, volcanoes, and hot‑spring spas.

Along the picturesque coastline of Konagai in Nagasaki, there are 16 huge fruit‑shaped bus stops that often leave travellers surprised and impressed. They are made in the shape of strawberries, melons, tomatoes, watermelons, and mandarin oranges.

History Of Fruit-Shaped Bus Stops

The fruit‑shaped bus stops in Konagai were inspired by the pumpkin‑shaped carriage in Cinderella. These bus stops did not exist before 1990 and were installed to welcome visitors to the Journey Exposition Nagasaki 1990 - a citywide event organised to celebrate the history of the Japanese seaport.

Exhibitions, symposiums, and discussions focused on war and peace were held from August 9 to 15, 1990, marking the anniversaries of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki and the end of World War II.

Along National Route 207, the famous fruit‑shaped bus stops were designed to offer tourists a sense of escapism in the region. Today, these stops are nicknamed 'Tokimeki Fruit Bus Stop Street', and they represent the local produce of Nagasaki Prefecture.

If you are driving around Kyushu Island, be prepared to halt at every stop because you won't be able to resist the scenery - an adorable fruit‑shaped bus stop with the beautiful coastline in the backdrop.

