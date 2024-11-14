Manisha Koirala Raved About The Many Mental Health Benefits Cycling Has Given Her

Recently, Manisha Koirala posted a couple of pictures on Instagram featuring a commendable achievement. In the photos, Manisha Koirala can be seen posing with her cycling partner, Sarosh Pradhan. Dressed in a cycling-appropriate ensemble and headgear, the actress hit the roads on the wheels, revealing how she “overcame fear". Manisha Koirala wrote, “I finally conquered my fear of cycling in traffic today! After 2 years off the saddle, I was nervous, but a good friend, Sarosh Pradhan, nudged me and kept insisting I need overcome fear.. I'm very lucky to have good friends around me to guide me when I slide a bit.. I'm hugely grateful!!! And to my own determination, which pushed me to take the leap.”

Manisha Koirala also disclosed what she learned after conquering the fear of cycling. She said, “Face your fears, they're often smaller than they seem. Balance and focus are key to navigating life's twists and turns. Hold on lightly, don't cling too tightly to expectations. Small steps lead to big victories. Mindfulness keeps you present and grounded. Joy can be found in discomfort and growth.” The diva added, “Cycling taught me valuable life lessons today: Self-trust, Growth mindset, Mind-body connection, Above all, be surrounded with great people or person … I'm grateful for this experience and excited to apply these lessons to other areas of my life!”

On the same day, Manisha Koirala spent some time amid nature. In another post on Instagram, she was seen on the hiking trail embracing the tranquil atmosphere in the wee hours. She wrote, “Walked a bit too this morning..on my fave route..ate lunch of quiche & carrot cake made by Ganga dai, now resting with my cats…,” and even hashtagged her post with works like “small things make me happy” and “joy in the little things”. Walking has many benefits, like maintaining a healthy weight by burning calories, preventing heart disease, stroke, and high blood pressure, strengthening bones and muscles, reducing stress by releasing endorphins and boosting energy levels. It also improves sleep and maintains good blood circulation.

Previously, Manisha showed how she “embraced strength and stillness” in yoga. She wrote in the caption, "Embrace stillness and strength with every breath. These seated yoga poses are a gentle reminder that peace begins within,” and hashtagged the post with words like “Mindful Movement”, “Inner Calm” and “Yoga For Life".

Besides digestive and bone health, yoga has multiple benefits, like stimulating parts of the brain responsible for attention, memory, and cognitive functions, thus helping with anxiety, stress, and depression.



