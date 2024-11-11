Follow Sharvari's Lead To Get Your Arms "Alpha" Ready Post Festivities With These Upper Body Dumb Bell Exercises

Sharvari stuck to her weekly ritual of kick starting her Monday by hitting the gym and burning those extra calories. The Munjya actress is a stickler for fitness, whereby she makes it a point to commence her weeks by getting in a good old workout. Come Monday morning and Sharvari found her motivation once again, as she broke a sweat at the gym and shared a photo dump of herself doing a dumb bell exercise regime for her arms wearing a sports bralette and a pair of workout shorts.

Here are five dumb bell exercises for arms that will come in handy when you turn gym-wards.

Dumb Bell Bicep Curl

To do a bicep curl with a dumb bell, simply hold a dumb bell with your palm facing upward. Then slowly curl the weight up by bending your elbow and keeping your elbow close to your body. Then slowly lower the weight to the starting position. This will make you feel a tension in the front of your upper arm.

Incline Dumb Bell Curl

Lie with your back on a bench and set it at an angle of forty-five degrees. This is a seated version of the bicep curl that adds extra pressure due to the seated position and is considered one of the toughest bicep curl exercises.

Upright Row

The upright row is a weight training exercise that is performed by holding a weight with an overhead grip and lifting it straight up to the collarbone. It is a compound exercise that involves the biceps, trapezius and deltoids.

Zottman Curl

Zottman curl is a unique exercise that is a mix of a regular bicep curl along with a reverse curl that effectively targets both your biceps and forearms.

Overhead Dumb Bell Triceps

Overhead dumb bell triceps extension is an arm strength workout that works on your triceps as well. Not just this it helps strengthen shoulders and the core muscles.

Trust Sharvari to sweat it out at the gym on a Monday morning doing her dumb bell exercises for arms.

