Anurag Kashyap Reveals How He Lost 27 Kg With Yoga And A Liquid Diet After His Heart Attack

Director Anurag Kashyap has been open about his weight loss journey. The filmmaker lost 27 kg after taking a holistic approach to fitness. He went on a liquid diet for 11 days and also incorporated yoga into his routine to achieve his health goal.

In an interview with Pema Wellness Retreat, Anurag Kashyap talked about his struggle with health issues. The filmmaker said, "I had a heart attack, and I had a series of asthma attacks, and I was on steroids, and I had totally lost myself. I imploded. I tried a lot of things. I went to a de-addiction program, but it didn't help me. I went to some other places, but it didn't help me... I never understood what had happened to me."

He added, "I never understood why somebody like me, who is so fit and regular at exercise, I'm doing the same things as I was doing earlier, but why this sudden difference? Why have I suddenly put on weight? Why am I suddenly losing hair? Why did all my hair suddenly turn white?"

Anurag Kashyap took a holistic approach to his fitness that included a strict liquid diet. Despite initial doubts, the filmmaker showed discipline and determination and followed an 11-day liquid diet. This approach not only helped him shed weight but also taught him how to manage stress and find balance in life.

Anurag said, "For the first time, I saw a massive difference. I have lost 27 kg since then. The yoga teacher taught me pranayam. That taught me how to calm down, how to throw away stress. You know all you think about is work and then you think about food and then when you get time to sleep, you sleep, and you don't focus on other things. It has taught me how to give partial time to things which are important for your own wellbeing."

Anurag's journey reflects how small but consistent lifestyle changes can bring about a profound shift not just physically, but mentally as well.