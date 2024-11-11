Advertisement

Ananya Panday Means Serious Business In An Androgynous Grey Pinstripe Suit With A Tie

Ananya Panday's grey suit is all about making a strong power-dressing move

Ananya Panday scores a perfect ten as far as her chic fashion choices are concerned. The actress has a closet straight out of a fashion dream and we have proof. Ananya's latest androgynous look in a grey pinstripe suit exuded boss-babe energy. The outfit featured a double-breasted blazer and matching trousers. The suit seemed tailored to perfection, creating a sharp and polished silhouette. Underneath the blazer, the actress wore a crisp white button-down shirt, which added a formal touch to the ensemble. Ananya paired a silver satin tie with her ensemble. Her hair was styled in a sleek wet look, combed back off her face. She put on minimal makeup with a focus on her eyes and nude lip colour. For accessories, the actress opted for statement earrings, a ring and a brooch on her coat.

Previously, Ananya Panday rocked a classic cape blazer with a sheer black gown. The actress wore a fitted, floor-length gown with a mermaid silhouette, which featured a sheer embellished high neck. She styled it with a black cape blazer with an open front, creating a dramatic and powerful silhouette. Ananya added a touch of edginess and sophistication to her look by wearing long black leather gloves.

Before that, Ananya Panday styled her black blazer with a black bandeau top. She paired it with a high-waisted black skirt featuring a daring thigh-high slit. Ananya accessorised her ensemble with a statement diamond necklace and a matching ring. Her hair was styled in loose waves, cascading over her shoulders, while her makeup was kept natural with a focus on her eyes and a nude lip. 

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com