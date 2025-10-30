American Content Creator Gives Tour Of A Home In Mumbai's Dharavi Slum

What comes to mind when you think of Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the world's largest slums? For most, it is crowded lanes, cramped homes and tough living conditions. But that is only part of the story. Step inside, and you will find resilience, creativity and warmth in every corner.

Recently, American content creator Drew Binsky, who has “been to all 197 countries in the world” and has 6.05 million subscribers on YouTube, decided to show this lesser-seen side of Dharavi.

In a video uploaded on his Facebook account, Drew took his audience inside a small but lively home belonging to Divya, a resident of Dharavi. Her house might be compact, but it was filled with love - and surprisingly, quite a few modern comforts. From an air conditioner to a washing machine, her home challenged the usual assumptions about life in a slum.

“Over a million people live within one square mile, and Divya is taking us on a tour of her house,” said the content creator at the start of the video as Divya warmly welcomed him inside. Pointing around the space, she showed the kitchen, TV, fridge, and a blue toilet. Binsky laughed in surprise, replying, “Blue toilet. That is cool. I have never seen a blue toilet before.”

As Divya continued her tour, she revealed how thoughtfully her family uses every bit of space. “We have a room up there where one person can sleep. Our clothes are up there,” she said, climbing a small wall-mounted ladder to show the upper area. “We keep our clothes here. Pillows are here. There's a water tank. We store water,” she explained.

Though her home was small in size, it was equipped with all essentials. But what truly stood out was Divya's cheerful attitude and her perspective on life.

When asked what it is like to live in such a small space, she answered, “Your heart has to be big. That's it. We are small, but we are happy. We are with the family. We eat together, we sleep together. Everything is together.”

Moved by her words, Drew smiled and said, “I love that.” When he asked if she had a message for his viewers, she replied, “Be happy. Be yourself and love yourself first.”

Beyond individual homes like Divya's, Dharavi continues to be one of Mumbai's busiest economic hubs, powered by thousands of small-scale industries - from pottery and textiles to recycling and leather. The video served as a reminder that life in Dharavi is not defined by poverty, but by the pride, unity and optimism of the people who call it home.

