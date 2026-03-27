Amanda Bynes Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey: "Lost 12.7 Kg On Ozempic"

Amanda Bynes is back in the spotlight, and this time it is all about her fitness journey. The actor recently shared a new TikTok video that highlights her noticeable weight loss, and fans can not stop talking about it.

In the clip, posted on March 24, she kept things simple but confident. As per a report by Art Threat, the video shows her posing for what she called a “Wardrobe Test.” It may look casual, but the focus is clearly on her transformation. Her slimmer face and overall weight loss are easy to notice.

Last month, Amanda Bynes opened up about her progress on Instagram. She revealed that she had lost 28 pounds, going from 180 lbs to 152 lbs. She also shared how her weight had once gone up due to personal struggles, including depression. Now, she says things feel different – both physically and mentally.

“I usually don't like paparazzi pictures bc (because) I was 180 lbs (81.6 kg), but now I've lost 28 lbs (12.7 kg) on Ozempic! I'm down to 152 lbs (68.9 kg). I know I still look big, but this photo is really inspiring to me!” she wrote.

Her journey includes the use of Ozempic, a GLP-1 medication that has become popular for weight management. Amanda reportedly started using it earlier in 2025. Since then, she has been slowly sharing updates with her followers.

For Amanda Bynes, this journey is not over yet. Reports suggest she wants to lose around 30 more pounds. While she has not shared a strict plan, it is clear she is committed to staying on track.

What stands out is how open she has been about the process. From sharing numbers to talking about her struggles, Amanda is keeping it real. There is no rush, no pressure – just a focus on feeling better.

Right now, she seems to be taking things one step at a time. And if her recent posts are anything to go by, she is in a good place with her health goals.

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