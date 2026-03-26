Planning A Pregnancy? Visit Your Dentist First

Planning a baby often brings to mind prenatal vitamins and a mental checklist of "things to fix before life changes forever."

But what if one of the most important steps isn't your diet or your workout routine, but your dentist appointment?

A post on X has been making the rounds, and it's got people rethinking pre-pregnancy prep in the most unexpected way: "If you are planning on having a baby, take a year to plan it.. start with your dentist.. start with your dentist, I can't even stress how much that one thing will determine how much healthier your pregnancy will be."

If you are planning on having a baby , take a year to plan it.. start with your dentist.. start with your dentist ,I can't even stress how much that one thing will determine how much healthier your pregnancy will be.. — Nywele Ngumu (@mariahsudi) March 25, 2026

It may sound surprising at first, but experts say this advice is actually rooted in science.

Why Your Oral Health Matters More Than You Think

We often treat dental care as separate from overall health, but the two are deeply connected, especially during pregnancy. Hormonal shifts can make gums more sensitive, leading to swelling, bleeding, and even infections. Add to that pregnancy cravings and changes in diet, and your teeth can take a hit.

According to health experts, poor oral hygiene during pregnancy isn't just about cavities or discomfort. It can increase the risk of complications such as preeclampsia (a pregnancy-related blood pressure disorder), preterm birth, and low birth weight. Infections in the mouth can travel through the bloodstream, potentially impacting both the mother and the baby.

Start Early, Think Ahead

Doctors are now talking about the importance of planning well in advance, and yes, that includes your dental health.

Dr Bhumika Madan, Senior Consultant and Head, Dentistry, Aakash Healthcare, tells NDTV, "If you are planning to have a baby, start preparing at least a year in advance and begin with your oral health. Gum disease, untreated cavities, and oral infections can silently impact your overall health and may increase the risk of complications during pregnancy. A preconception dental check-up helps identify and treat these issues early, ensuring a healthier environment for both mother and baby. Good oral hygiene is not just about your smile; it plays a crucial role in supporting a safe and smooth pregnancy journey."

A Simple Step That Makes A Big Difference

While nutrition, fitness, and emotional well-being are all key pillars of pregnancy planning, oral health deserves a spot on that list too.

Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Nurture, tells NDTV, "A healthy pregnancy begins long before conception. While nutrition and lifestyle are often prioritised, oral health is equally important. Bacteria from gum infections can enter the bloodstream and potentially affect pregnancy outcomes. We strongly advise women to include a dental evaluation as part of their pre-pregnancy planning. Taking this simple yet essential step can significantly contribute to a healthier pregnancy and better outcomes for both mother and child."

So the next time you think about preparing for a baby, remember, it's not just about baby names or nursery themes. Sometimes, it starts with something as simple as booking that long-overdue dentist appointment.

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