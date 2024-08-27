Keerthy Suresh Is The Image Of Timeless Elegance In A Grey Floral Saree

Keerthy Suresh In A Grey Floral Saree Is An Image Of Timeless Elegance

Eclectic sartorial affairs are incomplete without the grace of a saree and Keerthy Suresh is aware of this. Of late, the actress has been serving us with an array of beautiful saree styles that are meant to impress. Recently, Keerthy yet again upped the ethnic bar higher when she slipped into a grey drape. The semi-sheer grey drape seemed like the best way to keep it minimal yet statement-making. It came with contrasting white floral details on it. The glitzy sequin borders were perfect to add bling to her look. She teamed the shimmery silver blouse that matched the aesthetic and her nude makeup with winged eyeliner and glossy lips was the best way to round it off.

While an array of high-octane lehengas make ethnic fits look good, the grace of a timeless drape never fails to make a fashion moment. Before this, the actress leaned towards a beautiful drape to keep up with her top fashionista status. Her saree-torial streak is only getting better with each look and previously, her blue floral drape was perfect to set the tone for festivities. She looked beautiful in a stunning blue saree that came with gold-toned floral applique on it. The sequin detailing on the florals added chic bling to the look. She kept it super minimal with a pair of drop earrings.

Keerthy Suresh and her beautiful sarees are truly a match made in the fashion heaven