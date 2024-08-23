Keerthy Suresh's Beautiful Blue Saree Is The Night Sky Summed In A Saree

Keerthy Suresh in a blue saree hit all the right festive notes

Keerthy Suresh knows how to keep timeless sarees look trendy in the fashion scene. The actress often leans on ethereal ethnic numbers to make a statement, however, sarees dominate her wardrobe choices. There's something unmatched about traditional silhouettes and Keerthy knows how to make a case for the same. Recently, from the shelves of label Jadon, she picked a beautiful ink blue saree to make a case for elegant ethnic style. The golden floral appliqués over the saree were doused in sequins, adding a bling factor to the look. She paired the drape with a matching blue blouse and kept it minimal regarding accessories. Her beauty game was too good to be missed with winged eyeliner, glossy lips and neat pulled-back hair. The actress indeed dished out the right festive fashion notes.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh Redefines Retro Style With An Ethnic Spin In A Beautiful White Floral Saree

Keerthy Suresh's love affair with beautiful six-yard drapes has often made heads turn. Previously, the actress looked radiant and opted for a fresh floral number. The white saree with colourful floral prints seemed perfect to add freshness to the gloomy monsoons. She paired the drape with a halter neckline white blouse and took a minimal route with just stud earrings to complete her OOTD. Her muted red lips and dewy glam enhanced her glam game.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh's Gingham Saree Was Picnic Chic With A "Ribbon Drop"

Keerthy Suresh's saree-torial streak only keeps getting better