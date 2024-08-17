Keerthy Suresh Redefines Retro Style With An Ethnic Spin In A Beautiful White Floral Saree

Keerthy Redefines Retro Style With An Ethnic Spin In A White Floral Saree

Keerthy Suresh has truly built a fashion legacy of her own which often is dominated by her stunning sarees. Whether she is attending an event or promoting her upcoming release, her penchant to make heads turn in a saree is a given. After serving us with incredible ethnic styles for the promotion of her movie Raghu Thatha, the actress continues her traditional girl style streak in a beautiful printed saree. She turned to a pretty white saree that exuded sheer elegance. The delicate yet eye-catching colourful floral pattern on the number added a pop of colour. She paired the look with a halter neck blouse and dainty earrings. Her minimal dewy glam with cherry red lipstick was perfect to match her soft girl aesthetic.

Keerthy Suresh's saree-torial game has been quite impressive. Every now and then, the actress has delivered ethnic glam in the most stunning way. Previously, she turned to florals to make gloomy monsoons better. Her white and red floral saree is any day a fabulous choice to up the fashion game. She paired the drape with monochrome blouse to complete the look. Her minimal approach with a braid and dewy glam was right on point to round off her OOTD.

Keerthy Suresh's saree style is always a serve and this is proof.