Shakira's White Cutout David Koma Dress Deserved An After Party Of Its Own

Shakira In A Cutout David Koma Dress Deserves An After Party Of Its Own

Monday night saw a parade of A-listers from across the globe as they stylishly graced the Met carpet. While the red carpet looks gave glam, the after party celebrity style brought the heat. Met Gala 2024 debutant Shakira did not fail to impress when she turned up in an ab-baring white David Koma number. She dialled up drama in the stunning white dress. Etched with feminine details, her look was big on glam and even bigger on cutouts. The flowy number came with a plunging neckline and large cutouts on the side that gave us a sneak peek of her perfect abs. The two thigh-high slits on the side made it the after party dress of our dreams. She quite literally upped the drama in chic black boots. With open tresses and signature nude glam, Shakira effortlessly pulled off her style.

It was truly a red hot debut for Shakira as she walked the Met carpet looking like a million bucks. In a Carolina Herrera gown, Shakira strutted through the Met carpet as she made heads turn. The striking red number came with a high-slit detail and strategic cutouts that made it a solid standout. The voluminous cape added all the drama to her look and well, it was a monochrome moment when she matched the heels with the look.

Shakira's debut at Met Gala did not just end at her style files of the night.