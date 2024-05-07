Shakira's Fiery Met Gala 2024 Debut In A Red Carolina Herrera Cutout Gown Can Make Anybody Go Loca

Shakira made her debut at the Met Gala 2024 in a red cutout Carolina Herrera gown (Images Credit: AFP)

This year's Met Gala was made extra special with Shakira's debut at the event. The global artist announced her arrival in a stunning red creation. Putting her trust in Carolina Herrera, Shakira wore a custom-made majestic gown that was a dream for any fashionista. It featured a snug fit, strategically placed cutouts, sleek patterns, and billowy elements with a thigh-high slit on one side and an open back. The voluminous ruffled sleeves resembling red roses, showcased meticulous attention to detail, while the geometric cutouts on either side added an extra touch of flair. To keep the colour palette intact, Shakira picked platform heels in the same hue.

A diamond and ruby brooch pinned to Shakira's red dress lent a royal vibe. From the jewellery department, the star selected a diamond rope necklace and matching rings. Shakira allowed the dress to do all the talking with a matte shade of pink lip colour, fluttery lashes, and softly blushed cheeks, which allowed her natural beauty to shine bright.

Carolina Herrera's creative director Wes Gordon, who also accompanied the pop icon down the Met Gala red carpet, spoke to Vogue about Shakira's vision for the dress. Wes Gordon shared, “She was incredibly focused on the tiny details of the cutouts—where things are hitting, as well as the neckline. It's amazing to work and do fittings with someone who's a physical performer, because her sensitivity to movement and body awareness is really extraordinary.”

Shakira's Carolina Herrera moment at the Met Gala was a breathtaking display of elegance.

